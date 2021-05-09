Linux 5.13-rc1 Released Following "A Fairly Big Merge Window"
Linus Torvalds just issued Linux 5.13-rc1 as a Mother's Day kernel test release that also marks the closure of the merge window for the cycle.

Torvalds wrote in the announcement about the size of this merge window, "This was - as expected - a fairly big merge window, but things seem to have proceeded fairly smoothly. Famous last words. There's a lot in there, although the diffstat looks pretty skewed - once again due to some amdgpu header files...The shortlog would be even bigger than usual, with 1800+ developers and 14k+ non-merge commits (over 15k commits counting merges)."

Linux 5.13-rc1 added 631k lines of code while removing 246k lines of code acoss more than twelve thousand files.

See our Linux 5.13 feature overview for the full list of changes for this kernel.

Linux 5.13 stable will be out around the end of June.
