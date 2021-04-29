Apple Magic Mouse 2, Microsoft SAM Support Added For Linux 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 April 2021 at 08:31 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
When it comes to Apple hardware support in the Linux 5.13 kernel not only is support for the Apple M1 SoCs added but the Magic Mouse 2 is also finally being supported in full by the mainline kernel. Plus there are other various interesting HID subsystem updates too this kernel cycle.

As previously reported, the Apple Magic Mouse 2 has worked on Linux with the generic HID input code while there has also been out-of-tree / DKMS module support for this Apple mouse. Now with Linux 5.13, the hid-magicmouse kernel driver is extended to cover the Magic Mouse 2.


This Magic Mouse 2 support within hid-magicmouse now allows for the battery status and other functionality to work off the mainline kernel that isn't otherwise supported by the generic HID code.

In addition to the Apple Magic Mouse 2 support, the HID subsystem also brings support for the Microsoft Surface Aggregator Module (SAM). This module support in turn allows the keyboard/touchpad to work on Linux for newer Microsoft Surface laptops. Thus a big deal for those on newer Surface devices rather than previously having to use an external keyboard/mouse until installing out-of-tree code.

The HID code also brings Logitech receiver improvements, ThinkPad X1 tablet keyboard support, and a FT260 USB HID to I2C host bridge driver. More details on all of the HID changes for Linux 5.13 via this pull request.
