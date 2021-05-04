F2FS Adds New Mount Options With Linux 5.13, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel on 4 May 2021
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates for Linux 5.13 have been submitted in providing the latest features for this flash-optimized file-system.

One of the new mount options with F2FS for this kernel is "checkpoint_merge". Under the "checkpoint_merge" option, a kernel thread is used for handling F2FS checkpoints. "Once we start to manage the IO priority along with blk-cgroup, the checkpoint operation can be processed in a lower priority under the process context. Since the checkpoint holds all the filesystem operations, we give a higher priority to the checkpoint thread all the time."

Another new option for F2FS with Linux 5.13 is "gc_merge" to introduce a checkpoint thread.Meanwhile F2FS with this kernel is also seeing DISCARD thread efficiency improvements, modular compression algorithm handling, exposing of run-time compression statistics via sysfs, and a variety of bug fixes.

All in it's a decent cycle for F2FS updates with Linux 5.13. I'll be working on some fresh Linux file-system benchmarks after the merge window.

More details on the F2FS improvements this round via this pull request.
