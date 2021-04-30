EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 April 2021 at 08:18 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
In addition to the Btrfs changes, EXT4, exFAT, and XFS are among the file-systems seeing noteworthy improvements with the in-development Linux 5.13.

The EXT4 file-system driver updates were merged today. One prominent feature there is allowing both casefolding and encryption to be enabled at the same time. EXT4 has supported both case-folding/case-insensitive file/folders as well as native encryption support, but not both at the same time, until now.

In addition to handling encrypted case-folding, EXT4 with this next kernel version also now ensures deleted file names are cleared in the directory blocks by zeroing out the directory entries. EXT4 has also seen some performance work with the block allocator when running on a freshly mounted file-system by pre-fetching block bitmaps.
Meanwhile this week also saw the XFS changes merged. XFS work includes efforts towards being able to shrink a file-system albeit is still a work-in-progress. XFS has also seen a number of performance improvements thanks to different changes/optimizations this cycle.

Meanwhile the exFAT changes include faster write performance when using the "dirsync" option, improved look-up performance, FITRIM ioctl support, and a fix for the DISCARD option handling.
1 Comment
Related News
Concurrent TLB Flushing For Linux 5.13 Provide A Small Performance Benefit
Linux 5.13 Graphics Drivers Are Exciting From Intel Alder Lake S Bring-Up To AMD FreeSync HDMI
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
Linux 5.13 Introducing Misc Cgroup Controller
Updated FUTEX2 System Call Patches Posted For Helping Wine/Proton, Other Use-Cases
Char/Misc Brings Binder Freeze, PVPANIC, Habana Labs Improvements To Linux 5.13
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Ubuntu 21.04 Released With Wayland By Default, New Dark Theme
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux
PipeWire 0.3.26 Released With Better Bluetooth Support, Up To 64 Channel Devices
Blender's "Cycles X" Showing Nice Performance But Dropping OpenCL Support