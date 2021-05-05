Device Mapper Gets Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 May 2021 at 08:11 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The kernel's Device Mapper (DM) code with Linux 5.13 has some improvements worth mentioning this cycle.

DM-Integrity, which via emulating a block device allows for storing additional integrity information, TRIM/DISCARD is now used to avoid needlessly rewriting of metadata. Additionally, DISCARD is also used to improve hash re-calculation.

Linux 5.13's Device Mapper code also has better scalability of the device hash by making use of rbtree, improved persistent data performance for non-x86 platforms, and removal of DM RAID DISCARD limits for RAID0/RAID10 now that MD has optimized DISCARD handling.

There are also a variety of smaller bug fixes and low-level code improvements.

More details on the DM changes for Linux 5.13 via this merge.
Add A Comment
Related News
F2FS Adds New Mount Options With Linux 5.13, Other Improvements
IO_uring Squeezes More Performance With Linux 5.13
OrangeFS Scores An "Extreme Performance Improvement" In Linux 5.13
Btrfs Continues Ironing Out Zoned Mode Support, Some Performance Work
OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 Delivers Another Round Of Fixes
Updated CIFSD In-Kernel SMB3 File Sharing Server Patches Published
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins