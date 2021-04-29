The crypto subsystem updates have landed in the Linux 5.13 kernel.
This time around on the cryptography side the ECDSA algorithm has been added and a number of other minor improvements to the different crypto accelerator drivers.
From our perspective, one change worth mentioning is AMD "Green Sardine" APU support being added to the AMD Cryptography Co-Processor (CCP) driver. AMD engineers squared away the Green Sardine graphics support and other bits last year while it appears the small addition for the CCP support was overlooked until now.
The AMD Cryptographic Co-Processor is part of the AMD Secure Processor and provides hardware offload support for encryption and hashing work. With Linux 5.13, the new AMD APUs of the Green Sardine line-up will have CCP support.
