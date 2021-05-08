PowerPC Pull Brings 32-Bit Improvements For Linux 5.13 - eBPF + KFENCE
The PowerPC architecture pull request for the Linux 5.13 cycle brings some improvements to its 32-bit support and other enhancements.

Some of the 32-bit work on the PowerPC front with this next kernel version includes KFENCE and eBPF support most notably. 32-bit eBPF support is important given how widespread eBPF usage is becoming. KFENCE is the Kernel Electric Fence that debuted in Linux 5.12. KFENCE is a low-overhead memory safety detector designed to be suitable for production systems.

These architecture updates for Linux 5.13 also include support for the Time Namespace, signal handling code improvements, and a variety of other lower-level kernel improvements.

More details on the POWER updates for Linux 5.13 via this pull request that has since been merged to mainline.
