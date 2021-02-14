Linux 5.11 Released With Intel Integer Scaling, AMD Performance Boost, RTX 30 KMS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 February 2021 at 06:00 PM EST.
What better way for open-source enthusiasts to celebrate Valentine's Day than with the stable release of the Linux 5.11 kernel... Linus Torvalds even changed the kernel codename for the occasion to being the "Valentine's Day Edition" kernel.

While there were a fair number of changes merged this past week, Linus still went ahead today and released Linux 5.11 rather than going into overtime by releasing Linux 5.11-rc8. Included as part of this week's fixes was the all important CPUfreq change to address the AMD performance regression. Now not only is AMD Zen 2/3 laptops/desktops/servers recovered from that regression but often performing faster than prior kernel series.


Torvalds wrote in today's 5.11 announcement, "I already have several pull requests lined up for tomorrow, so we're all set for the merge window to start. But in the meantime - and yes, I know it's Valentine's Day here in the US - maybe give this release a good testing before you go back and play with development kernels. All right? Because I'm sure your [significant other] will understand."

See the 11 most interesting Linux 5.11 changes from Intel integer scaling to AMD performance boost with schedutil (and ondemand) thanks to the latest patches, AMD Green Sardine graphics, more Intel Alder Lake enablement work, and more. There is also our complete Linux 5.11 features list.

Now onto the Linux 5.12 merge window with Linux 5.12 poised to be a very feature-packed release.
1 Comment
