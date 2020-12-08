Qualcomm Adreno MSM Driver For Linux 5.11 Has Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 December 2020 at 03:44 AM EST. 1 Comment
The set of MSM DRM driver improvements have now been submitted to DRM-Next that are targeting the Linux 5.11 merge window for enhancing the Qualcomm Adreno mainline kernel graphics driver support.

Of the numerous MSM DRM changes for Linux 5.11, there are two prominent changes worth mentioning:

- Support for using the "System Cache" or Last Level Cache (LLC) as it's also known. The System Cache is a layer of caching for non-coherent devices that sits before the DDR. Enabling the System Cache / LLC for MSM DRM was found to improve the glmark2 graphics performance as a reference point by about 10%.

- GPU cooling support by registering the GPU as a DEVFREQ cooling device so it can be handled by the Linux thermal framework.

More details on the MSM DRM changes ready for Linux 5.11 via dri-devel.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

