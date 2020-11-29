While in recent weeks Linus Torvalds was becoming increasingly concerned over the size of the changes in Linux 5.10, 5.10-rc6 is out this evening and fortunately it has calmed down. At this point Linus is appearing relieved that Linux 5.10 will be in good shape for shipping on time and without any major concerns.
Even with the US Thanksgiving week, Linux 5.10-rc6 came in as a "normal" release rather than being on the lighter side as are the kernels of most holiday weeks.
Torvalds doesn't view this rc6 release as abnormally large and should be in "good shape" barring any big last minute surprises.
Torvalds' reassuring words about the state of Linux 5.10 can be found via the RC6 announcement. It's good news things are calming down with Linux 5.10 set to be a Long-Term Support (LTS) release. If all goes well, Linux 5.10-rc7 should be out next Sunday and then Linux 5.10 the following Sunday (13 December) unless any extra release candidates are warranted.
See our Linux 5.10 feature overview to learn more about all of the changes coming in this release to end out the terrible year that is 2020.
