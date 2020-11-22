Linux 5.10-rc5 Released And It's Still Seeing Too Much Churn
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 November 2020 at 07:35 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 5.10-rc4 last weekend was still rather heavy on changes but this evening now brings Linux 5.10-rc5 and unfortunately the situation has not improved...

With Linux 5.10-rc5 it's more bug fixing as usual for getting into the late stage of the cycle. But there are some additional changes this week to also note: AMD "Arcturus" GPU support is no longer experimental and the first product launched in the form of the AMD Instinct MI100, there is a regression fix for stress-ng that was causing as much as a 70% drop, and the POWER9 L1d cache flushing security change is in place for Linux 5.10 as well as the stable Linux series.

But overall the rate of changes for Linux 5.10-rc5 is quite high and much higher than it normally is five weeks past the merge window... Linus Torvalds noted in the release announcement, "The 5.10 release candidates stubbornly keeps staying fairly big, even though by rc5 we really should be seeing things starting to calm down and shrink. There's nothing in here that makes me particularly nervous, but in pure numbers of commits, this is the largest rc5 we've had in the 5.x series. Number of diff lines too, for that matter. And I can't even claim that it's because previous rc's have been small and missing stuff and we were just catching up. Anyway, changes all over, and apart from it being a bit more than I'd like, it all looks fairly normal...We'll have to see how this release shapes up, but I'm still hopeful for things to calm down. Otherwise we get into uncomfortable territory for the next release with the holiday season coming up too."

If all goes well, Linux 5.10 final will be out before or around mid-December, followed by the Linux 5.11 merge window to end out this nasty year that is 2020. See our Linux 5.10 feature overview to learn about all of the changes of this big kernel update.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Sees A Slew Of Point Releases Due To That Nasty IBM POWER9 Vulnerability
Clang LTO Support For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A Seventh Time
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux 5.10-rc4 Released But The Kernel Hasn't Calmed Down Yet
Linux 5.10 Adds Intel Alder Lake DPTF Support - Still A Thorn For Open-Source
TTM Multihop + Intel Keem Bay Display Support Queued For Linux 5.11
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux