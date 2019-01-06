Linux 5.0-rc1 Debuts With New Hardware Support, FreeSync, I3C, High-Res Scrolling
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 January 2019 at 08:45 PM EST. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds ended the Linux 4.21 merge window on Sunday evening and decided to go ahead and rename it to Linux 5.0. Linux 5.0-rc1 is now available to begin the testing process for this next kernel release that will officially debut around the end of February or early March.

A short time ago I posted our Linux 5.0 feature overview that covers the major highlights of this new kernel release. See that two-page article for all of the details but some of the highlights include: AMD FreeSync, Raspberry Pi Touchscreen driver, a new console font for HiDPI/retina displays, initial open-source NVIDIA RTX Turing support with Nouveau, Adiantum data encryption support, Logitech high resolution scrolling support, I3C subsystem, and a lot of other new hardware support. The decision to jump over to Linux 5.0 from Linux 4.21 was decided by Linus Torvalds with the 4.x kernel releases getting high, similar to the arbitrary move of re-branding Linux 3.20 to Linux 4.0.

The Linux 5.0-rc1 codename remains the same as Linux 4.20, the Shy Crocodile. As of writing this article, Linus Torvalds has yet to issue any formal commentary on the Linux kernel mailing list about his thoughts on Linux 5.0-rc1 and the now passed Linux "4.21" merge window.

Given the release timing, Linux 5.0 is likely what we'll end up seeing in the spring distribution releases with Ubuntu 19.04, Fedora 30, and of course the rolling releases.

For those not using Git, the Linux 5.0-rc1 source can be downloaded from Kernel.org. Our Linux 5.0 kernel benchmarking process will begin in the days ahead.

Update: Linus Torvalds' brief RC1 message is now available. "The numbering change is not indicative of anything special...Make up your own reason for why it's 5.0. "
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux MINCORE System Call Changed To Avoid Information Leaks
FBDEV Is Still Alive In 2019, Picking Up A Few Minor Improvements In Linux 4.21
Linux Kernel Support Revived For Hibernation Encryption & Authentication
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
The Linux Kernel Ends 2018 With Almost 75k Commits This Year
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Summed Up: Spectre/Meltdown, CoC, Speck Fears, New Features
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year