With the Linux 5.0 kernel due out within the next week or two, here's a look back at the biggest end-user facing changes for this kernel release that started out as Linux 4.21.From our perspective, the most interesting work in Linux 5.0 includes:- AMD FreeSync/VRR support! Without a doubt, this has been one of the most sought after features by Radeon Linux users for quite a while. Finally with Linux 5.0 the kernel bits are in place for handling FreeSync, assuming you also have a new user-space with Mesa 19.0 and updated xf86-video-amdgpu for piecing everything together.- Initial support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2000 "Turing" graphics cards by the open-source Nouveau driver. This though is just kernel mode-setting and not any accelerated graphics, re-clocking / power management, or other necessary features to actually make this open-source driver viable compared to the NVIDIA proprietary driver. But it's a start and at least those with Turing hardware no longer have an awful, low-resolution experience until they are able to get around to installing the NVIDIA proprietary driver. Hopefully the Turing (and Maxwell/Pascal) open-source driver support will see some miracle improvements not too far out.- Early support work around next-generation AMD Ryzen/EPYC processors... This kernel has Zen 2 temperature monitoring support, AMD Platform QoS support (similar to Intel RDT) for EPYC, AMD Always-On STIBP Preferred Mode, AMD microcode handling improvements, and some new PCI IDs added.- Adiantum was added to Fscrypt as Google's replacement for their previously planned Speck usage. Adiantum offers very fast data encryption capabilities for low-end hardware with processors lacking native crypto extensions. Adiantum will be used for Android Go devices to offer storage encryption in an efficient manner on low-end ARM hardware but Adiantum can also be used elsewhere with EXT4/F2FS fscrypt capabilities.- The Btrfs file-system has restored support for swap files after lacking the capability for years.- Logitech high resolution scrolling support makes for more precise scroll wheel events on many Logitech and Microsoft mice. Though this work also requires libinput updates in user-space for making use of it.- The Raspberry Pi touch-screen driver was finally mainlined.- A new console font for HiDPI and retina displays.A more extensive list of the Linux 5.0 kernel changes are outlined in our complete Linux 5.0 kernel overview . Linux 5.0 is looking really good on at least the feature front. The performance front for Linux 5.0 is largely in good shape but I am currently exploring some performance issues with 5.0 Git.