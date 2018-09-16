Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 September 2018 at 04:05 PM EDT.
Linux 4.19-rc4 is out today as the very latest weekly development test kernel for Linux 4.19. It's another fairly routine kernel update at this stage, but more shocking is that Linus Torvalds will be taking a temporary leave from kernel maintainership and Greg Kroah-Hartman will take over the rest of the Linux 4.19 cycle.

Following the recent decision to change the location of the Linux Kernel Summit after Torvalds accidentally booked his flights to the wrong dates/location, plus other discussions happening recently, Linus Torvalds is taking a temporary leave. "I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people’s emotions and respond appropriately," he wrote as part of today's 4.19-rc4 announcement.

In particular, he's also trying to overcome the often crude remarks he has been known to make on the Linux kernel mailing list, often messages laced with profanity, etc.

Linus further clarified, " This is not some kind of "I'm burnt out, I need to just go away"break. I'm not feeling like I don't want to continue maintaining Linux. Quite the reverse. I very much *do* want to continue to do this project that I've been working on for almost three decades."

Greg KH will be taking over for the rest of the Linux 4.19 cycle and hopefully in October, Linus will be recharged and ready to handle Linux 4.20~5.0.

Read his lengthy message in full on the kernel mailing list.
