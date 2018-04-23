Linux 4.17-rc2 Kernel Released With Mostly Routine Changes
Linus Torvalds has announced the availability of the second weekly test release for what is becoming the Linux 4.17 kernel.

Linus noted that at this stage, 4.17-rc2 is looking fairly normal. There were tooling updates over the past week along with the usual smothering of architecture and driver updates.

Given the current pace, Linux 4.17.0 should debut by the middle of June assuming no major bugs come up. See our Linux 4.17 feature overview to learn more about the major changes of this next version of the Linux kernel.
