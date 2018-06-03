While there was a lot of last minute changes this week, Linus Torvalds has just gone ahead and officially released the Linux 4.17 kernel.
Linux 4.17.0 is now available as the latest stable kernel while this marks the opening of the Linux 4.18 merge window for a two week period. Linux 4.17 has some pretty great features especially on the AMDGPU front. See our Linux 4.17 feature overview for a complete overview of the major changes to find in this new kernel version. It's certainly yet another very exciting release!
The release announcement by Linus Torvalds is mostly the usual commentary. He does note that around Linux 4.20 is when he intends to declare the "Linux 5.0" kernel, similar to Linux 3.20 becoming Linux 4.0.
When running cloc on the source tree as of the Linux 4.17.0 commit, the code statistics come down to:
61323 text files. 60842 unique files. 11919 files ignored. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C 25834 2563493 2268844 13003184 C/C++ Header 19134 490807 921938 3650989 Assembly 1309 46080 105857 229303 JSON 188 0 0 100227 make 2387 8713 9762 37881 Perl 54 5373 3910 27170 Bourne Shell 312 4624 4464 21036 Python 100 2924 3159 16637 HTML 5 669 0 5492 yacc 9 694 379 4609 PO File 5 791 918 3061 lex 8 310 300 1931 C++ 7 287 77 1847 Bourne Again Shell 49 347 317 1695 awk 11 171 155 1388 Markdown 1 220 0 1077 TeX 1 108 3 915 Glade 1 58 0 603 NAnt script 2 157 0 602 Windows Module Definition 2 14 0 100 m4 1 15 1 95 XSLT 5 13 26 61 CSS 1 18 27 44 vim script 1 3 12 27 INI 1 1 0 6 sed 1 2 5 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 49429 3125892 3320154 17109985 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Of detected lines of code, Linux 4.17 comes in at about 17.1 million lines of detected code across nearly fifty-thousand files, not counting the the 3.3 million lines of comments or 3.1 million blank lines.
Linux 4.17 carries the codename "Merciless Moray."
