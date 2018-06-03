Linux 4.17 Kernel Released With Big Updates For AMDGPU, CPU Power-Savings
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 June 2018 at 06:04 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While there was a lot of last minute changes this week, Linus Torvalds has just gone ahead and officially released the Linux 4.17 kernel.

Linux 4.17.0 is now available as the latest stable kernel while this marks the opening of the Linux 4.18 merge window for a two week period. Linux 4.17 has some pretty great features especially on the AMDGPU front. See our Linux 4.17 feature overview for a complete overview of the major changes to find in this new kernel version. It's certainly yet another very exciting release!

The release announcement by Linus Torvalds is mostly the usual commentary. He does note that around Linux 4.20 is when he intends to declare the "Linux 5.0" kernel, similar to Linux 3.20 becoming Linux 4.0.

When running cloc on the source tree as of the Linux 4.17.0 commit, the code statistics come down to: 
   61323 text files.
   60842 unique files.                                          
   11919 files ignored.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language                             files          blank        comment           code
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
C                                    25834        2563493        2268844       13003184
C/C++ Header                         19134         490807         921938        3650989
Assembly                              1309          46080         105857         229303
JSON                                   188              0              0         100227
make                                  2387           8713           9762          37881
Perl                                    54           5373           3910          27170
Bourne Shell                           312           4624           4464          21036
Python                                 100           2924           3159          16637
HTML                                     5            669              0           5492
yacc                                     9            694            379           4609
PO File                                  5            791            918           3061
lex                                      8            310            300           1931
C++                                      7            287             77           1847
Bourne Again Shell                      49            347            317           1695
awk                                     11            171            155           1388
Markdown                                 1            220              0           1077
TeX                                      1            108              3            915
Glade                                    1             58              0            603
NAnt script                              2            157              0            602
Windows Module Definition                2             14              0            100
m4                                       1             15              1             95
XSLT                                     5             13             26             61
CSS                                      1             18             27             44
vim script                               1              3             12             27
INI                                      1              1              0              6
sed                                      1              2              5              5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                                 49429        3125892        3320154       17109985
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of detected lines of code, Linux 4.17 comes in at about 17.1 million lines of detected code across nearly fifty-thousand files, not counting the the 3.3 million lines of comments or 3.1 million blank lines.

Linux 4.17 carries the codename "Merciless Moray."
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.17 Kernel: Power Savings, AMDGPU DC, ACPI TAD
Linux 4.18 To Ship ARM64 SSBD For Spectre V4 Mitigation, LSE Atomics By Default
BPFILTER Landing For Linux 4.18 For Eventually Better Firewall / Packet Filtering
The Linux Kernel's HID Multi-Touch Driver Gets Rewritten, Microsoft Surface Dial Support
Linux 4.17-rc7 Released: Linux 4.17.0 Might Be Out Next Week
Schedutil CPU Frequency Scaling Governor Improvements Coming To Linux 4.18
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi