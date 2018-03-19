Linus Torvalds has announced the sixth weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 4.16 kernel.
Linus noted that this week has been "a nice quiet week, so rc6 is pretty tiny." He's hoping that this will continue and next week would be 4.16-rc7 followed by the official Linux 4.16.0 release the week after that.
This kernel does have the latest Spectre and Meltdown updates as well as an assortment of smaller kernel updates for bug/regression fixes.
The brief 4.16-rc6 release announcement with list of changes can be found via the kernel mailing list.
See our Linux 4.16 feature overview to learn about this major kernel update that should then be released as stable on 1 April.
1 Comment