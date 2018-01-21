Linux 4.15 Goes Further Into Overtime: Linux 4.15-rc9
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 January 2018 at 07:50 PM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 4.15 isn't happening today as planned: there's simply too much recent activity and some bugs known to be outstanding. As such, we're up to the ninth weekly release candidate.

Linus Torvalds noted this evening, "I really really wanted to just release 4.15 today, but things haven't calmed down enough for me to feel comfy about it, and Davem tells me he still has some networking fixes pending. Laura Abbott found and fixed a very subtle boot bug introduced this development cycle only yesterday, and it just didn't feel right to say that we're done. So I'm doing an rc9 instead. I don't particularly like to, but I like it even less releasing something that doesn't seem baked enough."

It's been seven years since a Linux kernel release has needed at least nine RCs before going gold. But as it stands now, you can expect to see Linux 4.15.0 debut next weekend followed by the Linux 4.16 merge window opening. Most Linux kernel cycles need just seven RCs until consider baked.

At least when Linux 4.15 does arrive, it will be better-baked and offer a lot of new features. More Linux 4.15 benchmarks forthcoming on Phoronix.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
Linux 4.15 Expected To Be Released Today, But It Might Be 4.15-rc9
Spectre Variant One Mitigations Will Be Sent In For Linux 4.16
SUSE Dropping Mainline Work On Their In-Kernel Bootsplash System
The DRM Graphics Driver Changes Coming For Linux 4.16
BPF Getting Error Injection & More In Linux 4.16
Popular News
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
Firefox 58 Bringing Faster WebAssembly Compilation With Two-Tiered Compiler
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel