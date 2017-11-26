While when releasing Linux 4.14 Linus Torvalds mentioned 4.15-rc1 might be delayed due to his US holiday travels, Linux 4.15-rc1 has been released on time to conclude the two week merge window process.
The 4.15-rc1 tag minutes ago mark the end of new feature merges for Linux 4.15. Linus has still not bumped the codename from the "Fearless Coyote."
No release announcement has yet to hit the wire but see our Linux 4.15 feature overview to read about all of the amazing features and improves of this forthcoming kernel update.
