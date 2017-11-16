DRM Updates Land For Linux 4.15; Torvalds: "There's Something Odd About DRM People"
Overnight the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) display/graphics driver updates were sent out and ultimately pulled into the mainline kernel for Linux 4.15. This doesn't yet include though the separate AMDGPU DC pull request.

The highlights of the DRM updates for Linux 4.15 include:

- DRM leasing support for VR HMD use-cases.

- Coffee Lake graphics are stable with the Intel DRM driver no longer requiring the hardware alpha flag be set for enabling this latest-generation hardware support.

- Intel DRM driver support for transparent huge pages.

- Continued work within the Intel DRM driver for Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support.

- The Intel DRM driver has user-defined priority scheduling capabilities also implemented through to Mesa.

- AMDGPU outside of DC has code clean-ups, Sea Islands PowerPlay support, GPU reset support for RX Vega GPUs, TTM updates, PRIME mmap support, Raven Ridge updates, AMDGPU priority scheduling support, and a lot of other low-level improvements.

- AMDKFD for HSA has continued porting code from AMD's internal tree albeit not yet enough for running all the ROCm/HSA goodness on an upstream stack.

- Nouveau adds GTX 1000 series / Pascal temperature support but unfortunately not much more to get excited about.

- Various improvements to Tegra, MSM, VC4, and the other smaller drivers.

- Some simple DRM core patches from Outreachy.

- Continued DRM core work around atomic activities.

Linus did end up honoring the PR and this code is now in the mainline tree. David Airlie will be sending in a pull request soon for the AMDGPU DC work.

But Linus Torvalds wasn't too happy about a header file addition to this main DRM pull request:
I'm more curious about (and disgusted by) this one:

include/dt-bindings/msm/msm-bus-ids.h

wtf? It's full of defines that aren't actually used anywhere. Which is just as well, since it doesn't seem to be included from anything either.

There's something odd about drm people. You guys like these completely insane generated header files, and you seem to be populating the whole tree with this odd and diseased notion of "generated header files are cool".

Is somebody getting paid by line of code?

Yeah, yeah, we have those nasty dt-bindings heades from before too, but this one is one of the bigger ones, and it really comes with no explanation, and a commit message that doesn't really mention device-tree at all.

Honestly, it seems like it got committed by mistake.

I've pulled it, but Christ on a stick!

Linus
Let's now hope Linus will be okay with the ~130k+ lines of new code that makes up AMDGPU DC... and it has a ton of new header files.
