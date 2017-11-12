Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
12 November 2017
The Linux 4.14 kernel is now official!

Linus Torvalds has just released the stable Linux 4.14 kernel. And for a bit of bar trivia, the codename remains the stale "Fearless Coyote" that has been this way all year, back to Linux 4.10.

See our Linux 4.14 feature overview for an extensive list of all the prominent additions and changes for this kernel update. There's also the shorter most interesting Linux 4.14 kernel changes. Linux 4.14 is also the latest kernel Long Term Support (LTS) release.

Onward to the mega exciting Linux 4.15 kernel!
