Greg Kroah-Hartman released a slew of stable point releases today to supported Linux kernel series. For the 4.14 and 4.15 branches this includes Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) for AArch64 hardware.
Today's Linux 4.14.20 and 4.15.4 kernels include the back-ported KPTI support after the work originally landed upstream in Linux 4.16. KPTI is for addressing the Meltdown CPU vulnerability on the ARM processors affected. KPTI is needed by 64-bit ARM SoCs except for the Broadcom Vulcan / Cavium Thunder X2 processors are white-listed. With Linux 4.16 there is also Spectre mitigation too, but that work doesn't seem to be back-ported to these current releases.
Those interested in all of the changes for these newest point releases can check out Linux 4.14.20 and Linux 4.15.4.
