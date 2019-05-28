The Librem 5 Smartphone Software Made More Progress In May But Still No Hardware Signs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 May 2019 at 10:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Purism just published a monthly summary of their activities pertaining to the Librem 5 smartphone this month. They continue working on their software stack with the Librem 5 developer kit but there still is no sign of their production hardware design yet or if they'll be able to ship next quarter as planned.

Among the progress made on the Librem 5 Linux smartphone during May were:

- Ongoing work to figure out why PCM audio coming out of the developer kit is noisy and distorted.

- Various work on the messaging support.

- Continued work on libhandy integration with GNOME Web (Epiphany) to make it suitable for their small form factor web viewing experience.

- Improvements to Geary as their email application.

- Working towards getting a Linux 5.2 based kernel working on their developer kit to replace their Linux 4.18 kernel.

- Work on switching from Rootston to "Phoc" as their new Wayland compositor.

- Other kernel upbringing work including for the Etnaviv graphics.

It's still a long trek ahead until the software will be ready to go for the Librem 5 smartphone even as any sort of developer/user preview. Hopefully in June we'll finally see the production hardware design for this long talked about privacy-minded Linux smartphone and some reassurances if they'll be able to ship in Q3, already well off their original goal of shipping in January. At this stage I'd be quite surprised if any meaningful release would be ready by the end of Q3.

The latest May details can be found on the Purism blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
More HDR Display Bits On The Way For The Linux 5.3 Kernel
Huawei Linux Laptop Driver Improvements On The Way
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
The Better Logitech Wireless Device Support In The Linux 5.2 Kernel
SiFive RISC-V SoCs Can Now Be Paired With A GPU... Imagination's PowerVR
Raptor's Blackbird micro-ATX POWER9 System Is Ready To Take Flight This Week
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Firefox 67.0 Released With Better Performance, Switches To Dav1d AV1 Decoder
Xfce 4.14 Sees Its Long-Awaited Pre-Release