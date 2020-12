LibreOffice Drops Its Experimental, Buggy VLC Integration

LibreOffice has various "AVMedia" back-ends for supporting the playback of audio and video within the open-source office suite with GStreamer and other platform-specific options. LibreOffice also supported a VLC back-end for audio/video playback but after years of that code being experimental and not maintained, it's now been eliminated.There was a Christmas day dropping of the VLC code from LibreOffice. The code had been experimental for more than five years and no real work on it since around 2013.The GStreamer audio/video back-end and others are clearly better off at this stage than the VLC code. So the 2k+ lines of integration code for this back-end have been eliminated. Should anyone feel passionate about VLC within LibreOffice, the patch can be reverted if anyone steps up to improve the codebase.