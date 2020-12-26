LibreOffice Drops Its Experimental, Buggy VLC Integration

LibreOffice has various "AVMedia" back-ends for supporting the playback of audio and video within the open-source office suite with GStreamer and other platform-specific options. LibreOffice also supported a VLC back-end for audio/video playback but after years of that code being experimental and not maintained, it's now been eliminated.
There was a Christmas day dropping of the VLC code from LibreOffice. The code had been experimental for more than five years and no real work on it since around 2013.
The GStreamer audio/video back-end and others are clearly better off at this stage than the VLC code. So the 2k+ lines of integration code for this back-end have been eliminated. Should anyone feel passionate about VLC within LibreOffice, the patch can be reverted if anyone steps up to improve the codebase.
