LibreOffice Drops Its Experimental, Buggy VLC Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 26 December 2020 at 06:34 AM EST. 2 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
LibreOffice has various "AVMedia" back-ends for supporting the playback of audio and video within the open-source office suite with GStreamer and other platform-specific options. LibreOffice also supported a VLC back-end for audio/video playback but after years of that code being experimental and not maintained, it's now been eliminated.

There was a Christmas day dropping of the VLC code from LibreOffice. The code had been experimental for more than five years and no real work on it since around 2013.

The GStreamer audio/video back-end and others are clearly better off at this stage than the VLC code. So the 2k+ lines of integration code for this back-end have been eliminated. Should anyone feel passionate about VLC within LibreOffice, the patch can be reverted if anyone steps up to improve the codebase.
2 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 7.1-RC1 Released For Testing This Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.1 Beta Released With Faster Spell Checking, Speedier Find And Replace
LibreOffice 7.1 Alpha Is Up For Testing
The Document Foundation Is Looking To Finish ODF 1.3 Support In LibreOffice
LibreOffice 7.1 Starts Off With Presentation Improvements, Inclusive Config Options
LibreOffice 7.0 Is Already Approaching A Half-Million Downloads
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers
It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64
Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes
GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40
Linux 5.11 XFS Will Flag File-Systems In Need Of Repair
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users