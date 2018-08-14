Libinput 1.12 RC2 Continues Working On Improving Linux Touchpad Behavior
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 14 August 2018 at 03:58 PM EDT. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
We've known libinput 1.12 is going to be a significant release and that's still holding true in looking at the second release candidate for this Wayland/X.Org input handling library.

Libinput 1.12 RC1 was working on replacing its udev "hwdb" hardware database with its own quirk handling system, migrating documentation from Sphinx to ReadTheDocs, FreeBSD support, improved trackpoint code, various touchpad fixes and improvements, and other input handling tweaks.

With Monday's Libinput 1.12 RC2 release, the focus was still on finishing the documentation migration as well as a seemingly significantly focus on the library's touchpad handling.

Libinput 1.12 RC2 has improved scroll-detection locking when doing two-finger scrolling to reduce accidental horizontal scroll events, improved blocking of finger motion during clickpad software events, better palm detection for use with future kernel drivers, and various other fixes and improvements.

More details on these recent Libinput 1.12 happenings via the RC2 announcement.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Release Candidates For Testing
Sway 1.0 Alpha 5 Brings Multi-GPU Support, Virtual Keyboard Protocol
Wayland Shells From The Perspective Of WLROOTS
Wayland Protocols 1.16 Released With Few Updates
Libinput 1.12 Is Going To Be A Big Release For Bettering Linux Input
Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Hit The Beta Milestone
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released