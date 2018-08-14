We've known libinput 1.12 is going to be a significant release and that's still holding true in looking at the second release candidate for this Wayland/X.Org input handling library.
Libinput 1.12 RC1 was working on replacing its udev "hwdb" hardware database with its own quirk handling system, migrating documentation from Sphinx to ReadTheDocs, FreeBSD support, improved trackpoint code, various touchpad fixes and improvements, and other input handling tweaks.
With Monday's Libinput 1.12 RC2 release, the focus was still on finishing the documentation migration as well as a seemingly significantly focus on the library's touchpad handling.
Libinput 1.12 RC2 has improved scroll-detection locking when doing two-finger scrolling to reduce accidental horizontal scroll events, improved blocking of finger motion during clickpad software events, better palm detection for use with future kernel drivers, and various other fixes and improvements.
More details on these recent Libinput 1.12 happenings via the RC2 announcement.
