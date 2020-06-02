Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux

Back in April was the announcement that Lenovo would begin shipping some devices with Fedora Linux while now the story gets much juicier today.
Lenovo announced today that they are planning to certify their full workstation portfolio for "top Linux distributions from Ubuntu and Red Hat - every model, every configuration."
Lenovo plans to certify their complete ThinkPad and ThinkStation workstation portfolio for Linux moving forward. The ThinkPad P series in particular is what they plan to certify and the complete ThinkStation line-up.
Lenovo also says they intend to upstream device drivers to Linux and make other support improvements.
More details on their plans for Lenovo and Linux via this press release.
Add A Comment