Lenovo Hooks Up With Debian For DebConf 19
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 20 May 2019 at 07:25 AM EDT. 10 Comments
DEBIAN --
Not only does this appear to be the first time Lenovo has decided to sponsor Debian's annual conference, but they have done so at the flagship "platinum" sponsorship tier.

Usually taking the top spot for DebConf sponsoring is the likes of Intel, HP Enterprise, or Google (to which the search/Android giant is back again this year at the platinum level). Interestingly, however, Lenovo has made the plunge to DebConf and have committed to being a platinum sponsor for this upcoming Debian GNU/Linux event. Platinum sponsors contribute at least $20,000 USD to Debian for the event.

News of Lenovo sponsoring DebConf and doing so at the platinum level was announced this morning via bits.debian.org.

DebConf19 is taking place in Curitiba, Brazil from 21 to 28 July while DebCamp will be taking place as usual the week prior.

More details on this year's DebConf via debconf19.debconf.org for this annual meeting of Debian developers.
10 Comments
