LatencyFlex v0.1 Released As Drop-In Replacement To NVIDIA Reflex
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 4 March 2022 at 07:47 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Back in January I wrote about LatencyFlex as an open-source, vendor-agnostic alternative to NVIDIA Reflex. This drop-in replacement to NVIDIA's proprietary solution focused on reducing rendering latency is out with its very first release.

LatencyFlex is vendor/game agnostic as a latency-reducing middleware solution to replace the Reflex library. LatencyFlex supports Windows games running on Linux under Steam Play with the Proton-NVAPI interface or directly for Unreal Engine and Unity games.


LatencyFlex


LatencyFlex has been inspired by Google's BBR algorithm focused on fighting network bufferbloat and applying many of the same concepts to game latency. See this prior blog post for more details on the LatencyFlex design.

Released today was LatencyFlex v0.1.0 as the first tagged release of the project. This is polished up from the prior code and should be working for multiple games.

Motivating the LatencyFlex v0.1 release was Apex Legends now working on Linux with Steam Play as of this week. Thanks to Apex Legends being updated with EAC anti-cheat support for Linux/Proton, it's now working well with Steam Play in order to run on the Steam Deck. Linux gamers have been rejoicing and in this case motivated LatencyFlex lead developer Tatsuyuki Ishi to push out this version.

Downloads and more details on LatencyFlex v0.1 via GitHub.
