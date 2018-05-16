For those that haven't yet upgraded to LLVM 6.0 stable, the long overdue LLVM 5.0.2 is now available.
LLVM 5.0.2 was due out at the end of March while now at the middle of May this point release has materialized. What makes this new LLVM 5.0 stable update important is that it contains the compiler-side Retpoline support for Spectre Variant Two mitigation. This was already found in LLVM 6.0 and then back-ported to LLVM 5.0 and now available in this latest point release.
The Spectre V2 mitigation in LLVM 5.0.2 is for x86/x86_64 and MIPS architectures.
The brief LLVM 5.0.2 release announcement can be found on the mailing list.
Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the LLVM 6.0.1 stable point release and that should be officially out in June.
