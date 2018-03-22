Krita 4.0 is now available as the latest major release for this KDE-aligned, open-source digital painting program.
Krita 4.0 has been working on performance improvements and many other improvements including the usage of SVG for vector tools, a new text tool, Python scripting support, new brushes, a colorize mask tool, and other enhancements. Over on dot.kde.org is a nice overview of the changes to be found in Krita 4.0.
There is also the 4.0 release notes that highlight all of the changes with Krita. It's important to note though there is a new file format with Krita 4.0 that will not work properly with older versions of the application.
Krita 4.0 for digital painting on Linux/macOS/Windows systems is available for download from Krita.org.
Add A Comment