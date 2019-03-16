Knoppix, one of the first "live" Linux distributions that dates back to the year 2000 and still continues to see occasional updates, is out today with Knoppix version 8.5 in celebration of the latest Chemnitzer Linux Days event.
Knoppix 8.5 is built from Debian Buster and Sid packages while providing various updates, utilizing the Linux 4.20 stable kernel, shipping both KDE 5 and GNOME 3 and LXDE options, adds in the ADRIANE audio desktop that can be used with vision-oriented output devices for desktop engagement via audio, and has a plethora of package upgrades.
New to Knoppix 8.5 is also an "Everything 3D" feature that includes various 3D design and 3D printing utilities from Blender to Freecad to Slic3r and OpenScad.
More details on Knoppix 8.5 are available from Knopper.net.
1 Comment