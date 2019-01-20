KDE Now Has Virtual Desktop Support On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 January 2019 at 06:10 AM EST. 7 Comments
Thanks to a new dedicated protocol for KWayland/KWin around virtual desktops, that support is finally in place. This stems from a two and a half year old bug report for said support.

KDE landing virtual desktop support on Wayland this week is certainly quite exciting while also a new UI was added for the X11 virtual desktop support too. Some of the other KDE improvements that landed this week and relayed by Nate Graham include the digital clock widget now allowing adjustments to the date formatting, the KDE Information Center's USB devices section will now actually display all USB devices, wallpaper chooser view improvements, and various other improvements.

More details on this week's worth of KDE improvements can be found in detail along with screenshots on Nate's blog.
