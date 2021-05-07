KDE developers remain very active polishing up the KDE desktop and addressing various bugs ahead of next month's Plasma 5.22 feature release.
KDE Plasma 5.22 remains on track for releasing on 8 June but for that to happen they will be shipping the Plasma 5.22 Beta next week that also marks the hard feature freeze and strings freeze.
Ahead of next week's beta release, there has been a lot of polishing, UI enhancements, and fixes to Plasma and related components. Some of the notable items that landed this week included:
- The Gwenview viewer no longer gets confused when a document's MIMETYPE doesn't match its filename extension.
- Support for limiting the update interval in Plasma System Monitor graphs.
- Plasma System Monitor's memory graph now shows used swap space.
- Ark UI improvements.
- Gwenview now meets current KDE user interface guidelines.
More details on the KDE changes that materialized this week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
