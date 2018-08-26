KDE Picks Up New Screen Layout Switcher Plasmoid, Other Enhancements

KDE developers remain on their spree of various usability enhancements and polishing. KDE contributor Nate Graham also continues doing a great job summarizing these enhancements on a weekly basis.
The latest installment of usability and productivity enhancements for KDE include:
- A new Plasmoid that provides easy access to the screen layout switcher and being able to enter the "presentation mode" easily to inhibit the screensaver.
- The logout screen will display a warning when other users are still logged in.
- Thumbnails for AppImages.
- A security enhancement around copy/paste and the lock screen's password field.
- Improved syntax highlighting.
- Better thumbnail icons for those via Wine (Windows).
- Better looking icons for the on-screen display settings chooser.
- Dolphin is slightly faster opening folders with many files/folders.
Most of this work will be found in Plasma 5.14 or Frameworks 5.50. More details via Nate's blog.
