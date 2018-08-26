KDE Picks Up New Screen Layout Switcher Plasmoid, Other Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 August 2018
KDE developers remain on their spree of various usability enhancements and polishing. KDE contributor Nate Graham also continues doing a great job summarizing these enhancements on a weekly basis.

The latest installment of usability and productivity enhancements for KDE include:

- A new Plasmoid that provides easy access to the screen layout switcher and being able to enter the "presentation mode" easily to inhibit the screensaver.

- The logout screen will display a warning when other users are still logged in.

- Thumbnails for AppImages.

- A security enhancement around copy/paste and the lock screen's password field.

- Improved syntax highlighting.

- Better thumbnail icons for those via Wine (Windows).

- Better looking icons for the on-screen display settings chooser.

- Dolphin is slightly faster opening folders with many files/folders.

Most of this work will be found in Plasma 5.14 or Frameworks 5.50. More details via Nate's blog.
