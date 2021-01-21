KDE Plasma 5.21 Now In Beta With Much Improved Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 21 January 2021 at 02:51 PM EST. 9 Comments
KDE Plasma 5.21 is now in beta as what will be the first major KDE desktop update of the new year.

There is a lot to find with KDE Plasma 5.21 while the good Wayland support is certainly exciting and a lot of polishing throughout the KDE Plasma desktop. Some of the Plasma 5.21 highlights include:

- Extensive improvements to KWin's Wayland compositing code as well as support for mixed-refresh-rate display configurations, among other Wayland improvements.

- Firewall settings are now available within the Plasma System Settings.

- The new application launcher design is ready for users.

- Various application theme improvements.

- Breeze Twilight is a new theme that is a combination of dark/light theme for Plasma -- the dark elements being the Plasma desktop while the applications are lighter.

- A new UI for the Plasma System Monitor.

- Various Plasma Mobile enhancements.

More details on today's Plasma 5.21 Beta release via KDE.org.

Plasma 5.21 stable should be released next month on 16 February.
