KDE Plasma 5.21 is now in beta as what will be the first major KDE desktop update of the new year.
There is a lot to find with KDE Plasma 5.21 while the good Wayland support is certainly exciting and a lot of polishing throughout the KDE Plasma desktop. Some of the Plasma 5.21 highlights include:
- Extensive improvements to KWin's Wayland compositing code as well as support for mixed-refresh-rate display configurations, among other Wayland improvements.
- Firewall settings are now available within the Plasma System Settings.
- The new application launcher design is ready for users.
- Various application theme improvements.
- Breeze Twilight is a new theme that is a combination of dark/light theme for Plasma -- the dark elements being the Plasma desktop while the applications are lighter.
- A new UI for the Plasma System Monitor.
- Various Plasma Mobile enhancements.
More details on today's Plasma 5.21 Beta release via KDE.org.
Plasma 5.21 stable should be released next month on 16 February.
