Plasma 5.17.0 is out as the newest desktop feature release from the KDE project.KDE Plasma 5.17 is another significant release with ongoing improvements for Wayland, ongoing work as well for better HiDPI handling, faster start-up performance, slight RGB hinting for font rendering is enabled by default, better Thunderbolt device integration, settings improvements, and many small feature additions.Notable on the Wayland front is that KWin now supports fractional scaling but there are also many fixes and other Wayland improvements too.

More details on Plasma 5.17 via KDE.org