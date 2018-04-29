KDE Plasma 5.13 Bringing New Lock & Log-In Screens
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 April 2018 at 07:57 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Among many other improvements, KDE's upcoming Plasma 5.13 release is bringing new log-in and lock screens for the desktop.

KDE contributor Nathaniel Graham has continued his excellent weekly series about ongoing improvements to the KDE stack. The latest he is trumpeting are the improvements to the lock and login screens with better usability and looks. Here are the screenshots Graham provided:



Of course, there is the ability to customize the wallpaper, among other effects. More details on this lock/login-screen work can be found via this blog post.

There are also other improvements in store including open/save dialog improvements, Gwenview enhancements for KDE Applications 18.08, and the never-ending work on UI polishing.

KDE Plasma 5.13 is due for release in June while KDE Applications 18.08 will arrive in August.
2 Comments

