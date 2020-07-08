KDE Seeing Fresh Improvements For HiDPI Support

It took the GNOME/Ubuntu side until Canonical developer Daniel van Vugt picked up a 4K display with Intel graphics for various 4K/Intel graphics optimizations to be discovered and continue to be addressed for the GNOME desktop. Now on the KDE side, well known contributor Nate Graham recently picked up a new laptop with HiDPI display and there he has been working to resolve a number of lingering high DPI issues on the KDE front.
Graham last month picked up a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen4 laptop with a beautiful 4K display. Using that as a daily workhorse has led him to uncover various issues in KDE's HiDPI handling and some fixes already in store while others still being worked on.
Today he provided a high DPI update following "all sorts of subtle papercuts and have been doing my best to fix them or at least file bug reports."
Some of the issues fixed already include visual glitches in Elisa, KRunner being mispositioned with a Plasma Qt scaling value of 1, wallpaper issues, LibreOffice Qt issues, and various PLASMA_USE_QT_SCALING=1 bugs.
Some of the items still being addressed is Qt scaling on X11, auto detecting the scaling factor on X11, cursors respecting the scaling factor on X11, and various Plasma issues.
