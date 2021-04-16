KDE Will Now Let You Easily Disable Offline Updates, More KWin Crash Fixes

It's been another busy spring week in KDE land.
KDE has seen more improvements/fixes to its Wayland support and other new additions and fixes that landed over the past week. KDE developer Nate Graham continues providing the great weekly summaries about innovations happening on the KDE front. Among the material for this week includes:
- KDE now has an option in System Settings to disable Offline Updates functionality. This change will appear with Plasma 5.22.
- KDE Discover now supports updates using distribution's RPM-OSTree like with Fedora Silverblue.
- When screencasting on KDE Plasma Wayland sessions the "do not disturb" mode is activated by default.
- Gwenview is "hugely improved" with better speed / responsiveness / memory usage when dealing with large grid views.
- Restoring support for sending files to Bluetooth devices from within the Dolphin file manager.
- KDE Discover has fixed support for showing firmware updates for available devices.
- A KWin crash fix for multi-GPU systems.
- KWin crash fixes for the Plasma Wayland session too.
More details on the KDE improvements this week via Nate's blog post.
