KDE Packs Away New Screensaver Setting, Other Changes For First Full Week Of November
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 November 2019 at 07:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
It's been another busy week in KDE land with developers working through the massive code-bases comprising the KDE desktop environment on a variety of features and fixes.

Some of the fixes / changes over the past week include:

- Dolphin can now show condensed dates.

- The clock on the lock-screen can now be hidden until the password prompt appears, so it's a "100% faithful representation of an old-school screensaver."

- Konsole tabs now visually indicate activity (again).

- Faster image loading with Gwenview when loaded off a potentially slow network share.

- Various Discover improvements.

More details on the weekly changes to KDE via Nate Graham's blog with his thorough summaries and representative screenshots.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE's Dolphin Now Lets Users Know What's Preventing A Drive From Being Unmounted
KDE Frameworks 6 Ideas To Be Floated At A Developer Sprint This Month
KDE Plasma 5.17.1 To Fix Wallpaper Slideshow From Crashing Your Lock Screen
KDE Continues Seeing A Lot Of Bug Fixes, Continued Tweaks Around System Settings
kwin-lowlatency 5.17 Brings A Better Experience To The KDE Desktop
KDE Plasma 5.17 Released With Wayland Improvements, Better HiDPI
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD