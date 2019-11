KDE Packs Away New Screensaver Setting, Other Changes For First Full Week Of November

It's been another busy week in KDE land with developers working through the massive code-bases comprising the KDE desktop environment on a variety of features and fixes.Some of the fixes / changes over the past week include:- Dolphin can now show condensed dates.- The clock on the lock-screen can now be hidden until the password prompt appears, so it's a "100% faithful representation of an old-school screensaver."- Konsole tabs now visually indicate activity (again).- Faster image loading with Gwenview when loaded off a potentially slow network share.- Various Discover improvements.More details on the weekly changes to KDE via Nate Graham's blog with his thorough summaries and representative screenshots.