KDE Now Deals With GTK CSD Headerbars - Improving GNOME App Integration On Plasma

There is an exciting improvement to the GTK client side decoration handling ahead of the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS release due out in February.
Some of the KDE improvements ending out November include:
- KDE now better supports GTK applications relying upon client-side decoration headerbars. In particular, GTK_FRAME_EXTENTS protocol support and this should yield more GTK/GNOME applications looking quite well integrated with the KDE desktop.
- The background frame is configurable now for all KDE Plasma widgets.
- Plasma Network Manager supports WPA3 encryption.
- Various Discover enhancements.
More details on the GTK CSD work and other happenings this week via Nate Graham's weekly summary of the KDE happenings.
