KDE Applications 19.04 Released With Many Dolphin Improvements, Better KMail & Konsole
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 April 2019 at 11:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE Applications 19.04 is now officially out as the first update of 2019 for this collection of prominent KDE desktop programs.

KDE Applications 19.04 has many improvements to the Dolphin file manager including more icon/thumbnail previews, Konsole enhancements, audio CD ripping support for Opus, the Kdenlive video editor has gone through a large refactoring, Kate saw a variety of text editing advancements, Kitinerary is Kontact's new travel assistant, the Kolf mini golf game no longer depends on KDE4 libraries, and a variety of other application improvements.

More details on KDE Applications 19.04 via this morning's announcement on KDE.org.
