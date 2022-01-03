KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 3 January 2022 at 05:25 AM EST. 4 Comments
KDE --
Well known KDE developer Nate Graham who publishes the weekly KDE desktop development summaries has published the 2022 road-map for what he sees as the major undertakings this year by this community-driven, open-source desktop environment.

His KDE 2021 road-map was successful around better fingerprint support, improved Plasma Wayland session, a Kickoff replacement, reflowing text in Konsole, and more all panned out. Now for 2022 below is a look at the major items he thinks will come to fruition for KDE. The list includes:

- The one perhaps we are most eager to see... "The Wayland session can completely replace the X11 session." There has been countless bug fixes to the KDE Plasma Wayland session in recent times and other work to bring up the KDE Wayland support. Plus there is now NVIDIA support via the GBM path. So if all goes well, 2022 could be the year of the great KDE Wayland desktop.

- Overhauling the Breeze icon set. There is already work in this area by designer Ken Vermette and hopefully will all come together in 2022.

- "Multi-monitor stuff finally works properly" Yea, KDE's multi-monitor support has improved in recent times, but hopefully this year will be even better.

- The "15 minute bug" initiative being started by Nate Graham. He's hoping to fix many small bugs / paper-cuts. This class of bugs would be small issues easily encountered by users within roughly 15 minutes of basic usage of the desktop.

- Inertial touchpad scrolling within Qt Quick software.

- Merging the Languages and Formats pages within the KDE System Settings area into a single page.


See Nate's 2022 KDE road-map in full via his blog.
4 Comments
Related News
KDE Ends 2021 With More Plasma Wayland Fixes, Root File Operations For Dolphin
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
KDE's Bug Fixes & Other Desktop Enhancements For Christmas
Krita 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Digital Painting / 2D Animation
KDE's Konsole Can Now Scroll 2x Faster, More Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE Prepares More Crash Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
Mesa Open-Source GPU Drivers Enjoyed Near-Record Growth In 2021, Valve Dev Top Contributor
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software