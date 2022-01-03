KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons

Well known KDE developer Nate Graham who publishes the weekly KDE desktop development summaries has published the 2022 road-map for what he sees as the major undertakings this year by this community-driven, open-source desktop environment.His KDE 2021 road-map was successful around better fingerprint support, improved Plasma Wayland session, a Kickoff replacement, reflowing text in Konsole, and more all panned out. Now for 2022 below is a look at the major items he thinks will come to fruition for KDE. The list includes:- The one perhaps we are most eager to see... "The Wayland session can completely replace the X11 session." There has been countless bug fixes to the KDE Plasma Wayland session in recent times and other work to bring up the KDE Wayland support. Plus there is now NVIDIA support via the GBM path. So if all goes well, 2022 could be the year of the great KDE Wayland desktop.- Overhauling the Breeze icon set. There is already work in this area by designer Ken Vermette and hopefully will all come together in 2022.- "Multi-monitor stuff finally works properly" Yea, KDE's multi-monitor support has improved in recent times, but hopefully this year will be even better.- The "15 minute bug" initiative being started by Nate Graham. He's hoping to fix many small bugs / paper-cuts. This class of bugs would be small issues easily encountered by users within roughly 15 minutes of basic usage of the desktop.- Inertial touchpad scrolling within Qt Quick software.- Merging the Languages and Formats pages within the KDE System Settings area into a single page.

See Nate's 2022 KDE road-map in full via his blog