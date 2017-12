KDE Wayland Began Taking Shape, More Music Players & Other KDE Happenings In 2017

Not only did GNOME have a very busy 2017 , but as 2017 nears its end, here's a look back at the most exciting events in the KDE camp.This year KDE's Wayland support really began taking shape and is reaching a point of being ready for day-to-day use, more KDE music players came about, KDE Plasma Mobile was reignited around the hopes for the Purism Librem 5 smartphone, and Plasma 5 and KDE Applications seen a wealth of improvements too.Here's a look back at the 20 most viewed KDE articles on Phoronix this calendar year:While Amarok has not seen a release in years and Juk development not being too vibrant, now there's another new KDE music player option: Elisa.With last week's surprise decision by Mark Shuttleworth to abandon Unity 8 efforts and switch back to the GNOME desktop by Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, while some applauded the decision, others begged the question why not switch to KDE or "Ubuntu should default to [your favorite DE]."Not to be confused with the KDE Elisa music player written about just two weeks ago as a new alternative to Juk, Amarok, Cantata, and other KDE music/media player projects, the latest effort is called Babe.Motivated by KDE Plasma Leaning Towards Focusing On Flatpak Over AppImage/Snaps and this lengthy, contentious forum thread, a KDE contributor has taken a closer look at the Flatpak versus Snaps versions available in different Linux distributions.For KDE fans not interested in setting up a KDE-based Linux distribution on your own laptop and worrying about potential graphics driver bugs with Plasma or other possible headaches, there is now a "KDE laptop" backed by the KDE community.Veteran KDE developer Sebastian Kügler has written a blog post following the Plasma Sprint that just happened recently in Stuttgart. A few interesting details were shared.KDE developer Kai Uwe has provided a look at some of the new features coming for Plasma 5.10, including some screenshots.The QupZilla open-source web-browser built using Qt WebEngine and in development for the past seven years is now part of the KDE project and has renamed itself to Falkon.The release schedule for the upcoming KDE Applications 17.04 has been firmed up.Today marks the release of KDE's new Kube 0.1 project, the first tech preview (pre-production) release of this experimental Kontact based on Qt Quick and Akonadi-Next.The Ubuntu-based KDE Neon distribution for its "dev unstable" image now comes pre-installed with the Wayland session option.KDE Plasma is getting web-browser integration initially for Google Chrome and is expected to be followed by Mozilla Firefox support.Jonathan Riddell has shared some early planning details for the current KDE Plasma 5.11 cycle as well as early details for Plasma 5.12.We are just one month away from seeing the next KDE Plasma 5 desktop release.It has been several years since last seeing an update to the Amarok open-source music player, but it looks like it may be alive and ticking after all, at least with one developer working towards a KF5/Qt5 port.There's a root exploit vulnerability present on both KDE4 and KDE5.The Linux Mint crew has confirmed today they will be discontinuing future releases of their KDE spin following next month's Linux Mint 18.3 release.KDE Applications 17.04 is now available as the latest installment to this collection of KDE-focused programs.Ending out January, the KDE crew has announced the release of Plasma 5.9.While today's release of KDE Plasma 5.11 brings with it many Wayland improvements, KWin maintainer Martin Flöser (né Gräßlin) is proposing to get the Plasma 5.12 support into better shape on Wayland.What do you hope to see of KDE in 2018? Let us know in the forums.