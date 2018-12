The IOMMU changes were sent in today for the Linux 4.21 kernel merge window. There are some AMD IOMMU improvements, new Qualcomm SMMUv2 IOMMU hardware support, NUMA-aware allocations in the IOMMU DMA code for some very slight performance benefits, and most notably is likely the scalable mode support within the Intel VT-d driver.Of the New Year's Eve pull request for the IOMMU code , catching most of my interest is the new scalable mode support within the Intel VT-d driver. This is a new translation mode for VT-d revision 3.0 that is part of what Intel now offers as Scalable I/O Virtualization. Scalable IOV is designed to allow highly-scalable and high performance sharing of I/O hardware between VMs/containers/processes.Details on Intel Scalable I/O Virtualization can be found from this PDF presentation from this year's LinuxCon event in China. The technical details can be found in the Intel spec . At least with Linux 4.21 now, the scalable mode bits from the VT-d side should be in place.