The LIBNVDIMM changes for Linux 5.9 include "Runtime Firmware Activation" as the Intel-devised feature for accommodating device firmware updates to supported NVDIMM modules without needing a reboot. The intent is on being less disruptive than a reboot and allow loading the firmware still via the ndctl user-space utility and then the new ability to "activate" the new firmware.
Intel has a patent pending over the concept of runtime firmware activation for memory devices.
This pull request to Linux 5.9 of the NVDIMM changes has Runtime Firmware Activation all squared away for devices that support the capability, which at least for now appears to be limited to select Intel devices.