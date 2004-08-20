Intel Adds Capability To Linux 5.9 For NVDIMM Firmware Updates Without Reboots
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 August 2020 at 07:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
For Intel NVDIMMs like DC Persistent Memory there is support on the way with Linux 5.9 to support firmware updates to the non-volatile memory device without the need for a system reboot.

The LIBNVDIMM changes for Linux 5.9 include "Runtime Firmware Activation" as the Intel-devised feature for accommodating device firmware updates to supported NVDIMM modules without needing a reboot. The intent is on being less disruptive than a reboot and allow loading the firmware still via the ndctl user-space utility and then the new ability to "activate" the new firmware.

Intel has a patent pending over the concept of runtime firmware activation for memory devices.

This pull request to Linux 5.9 of the NVDIMM changes has Runtime Firmware Activation all squared away for devices that support the capability, which at least for now appears to be limited to select Intel devices.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Emmitsburg Support Begins Appearing In Linux 5.9
Intel Compute Runtime Preparing For The Upcoming oneAPI Level Zero 1.0
Intel Workaround For Graphics Driver Regression: "The Platform Problem Going Crazy"
Intel Tiger Lake OpenCL Support On Linux Now Considered Production Ready
Intel's Open-Source H.265/HEVC Encoder Sees First Release Of 2020
Intel ISPC 1.14 Released With Initial GPU Offloading Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell