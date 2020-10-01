Following yesterday's release of the finalized OpenCL 3.0 specification, open-source Intel developers have released OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0.
The Intel OpenCL Intercept Layer is one of the company's efforts around helping to improve debugging and analyzing of OpenCL application performance. This cross-platform layer intercepts the OpenCL API calls through the OpenCL ICD loader to analyze/debug CL applications.
With the OpenCL Intercept Layer 3.0 release, it has full support for tracing all OpenCL 3.0 APIs -- not much surprise considering CL 3.0 brings few new extensions but mostly about making optional what was added to CL 2.x, which is already supported by this later. This update also allows for tracing more vendor-specific CL extensions, proper handling of extension APIs from multiple platforms, emulated support for unified shader memory via shared virtual memory, and a number of other enhancements including bug fixes and performance improvements.
This OpenCL 3.0 debug/performance analysis layer is officially supported on Linux, Windows, and macOS along with experimental Android support. This open-source Intel debug utility can be obtained along with more information from GitHub.
