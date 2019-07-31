Intel's OpenCL "NEO" Linux Driver Stack Rolls Out The Experimental SYCL Support

We've been eagerly watching Intel's open-source LLVM-based SYCL compiler support developed over the past number of months and today it finally premiered as an experimental feature in their modern OpenCL Linux driver package for its CPU run-time component.
For Intel's modern OpenCL Linux driver stack known as their "NEO" OpenCL driver now there is this experimental SYCL support bundled into their CPU-based run-time.
This Intel run-time support for OpenCL with SYCL is currently Linux-only and considered experimental.
Those wanting to try out this pre-release of Intel OpenCL for Linux with SYCL can do so via this GitHub page.
SYCL is the single-source programming model for OpenCL based on C++ with the standard being led by Khronos. Ultimately Intel is hoping to get their SYCL code into the upstream LLVM code-base but for now is being developed independently via their branched version of LLVM. This SYCL/OpenCL effort should really heat up once their oneAPI launch nears and next year when Xe GPUs are anticipated for their initial launch.
