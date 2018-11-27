Intel Iris Gallium3D Open-Source Driver Continues Speeding Along
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 November 2018 at 05:18 AM EST. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Fresh out of the US holiday weekend, the Intel Iris Gallium3D driver that is forming as the company's future OpenGL Linux driver with better performance potential and modern design, saw a number of new code commits.

A lot of new code has landed in the Iris driver thanks to its lead developer Kenneth Graunke as well as Chris Wilson and Jason Ekstrand of Intel OTC and also David Airlie of Red Hat has been contributing some patches too for this driver.

Some of the latest Iris Gallium3D work includes support for shader pre-compilation, transform feedback overflow query support, various compute bits, fence support using DRM synchronization objects, scissored and mirrored blits, and a variety of fixes and other OpenGL bits as it still works on catching up to the OpenGL support offered by the mature "classic" i965 Mesa driver.

Those wishing to check out the latest Iris code can currently find it via this FreeDesktop.org branch. Hopefully it won't be too much longer before the driver is deemed good enough for its initial merge into mainline Mesa.

Next month I should also hopefully be finding out more to share about Intel's future Linux graphics plans.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Sends In A Second Batch Of DRM-Next Updates Ahead Of Linux 4.21
Intel Developer's New Proposal For Shipping Optimized Glibc Subset (libcpu-rt-c)
Intel Cascade Lake Support Posted For The GCC Compiler
Intel Publishes Whitepaper On New BFloat16 Floating-Point Format For Future CPUs
Intel Core i9 9980XE Released As A Skylake-X Refresh
Intel "Iris" Gallium3D Continues Advancing As The Next-Gen Intel Linux OpenGL Driver
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux
Linux Stable Updates Are Dropping The Performance-Pounding STIBP