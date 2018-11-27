Intel Iris Gallium3D Open-Source Driver Continues Speeding Along

Fresh out of the US holiday weekend, the Intel Iris Gallium3D driver that is forming as the company's future OpenGL Linux driver with better performance potential and modern design, saw a number of new code commits.
A lot of new code has landed in the Iris driver thanks to its lead developer Kenneth Graunke as well as Chris Wilson and Jason Ekstrand of Intel OTC and also David Airlie of Red Hat has been contributing some patches too for this driver.
Some of the latest Iris Gallium3D work includes support for shader pre-compilation, transform feedback overflow query support, various compute bits, fence support using DRM synchronization objects, scissored and mirrored blits, and a variety of fixes and other OpenGL bits as it still works on catching up to the OpenGL support offered by the mature "classic" i965 Mesa driver.
Those wishing to check out the latest Iris code can currently find it via this FreeDesktop.org branch. Hopefully it won't be too much longer before the driver is deemed good enough for its initial merge into mainline Mesa.
Next month I should also hopefully be finding out more to share about Intel's future Linux graphics plans.
3 Comments