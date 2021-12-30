Intel HFI Code Revised For Improving Alder Lake's Hybrid Support On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 December 2021 at 08:34 PM EST. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Back in late 2020 Intel's programming manuals detailed the Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface for the CPU to provide guidance to the kernel's scheduler on optimal task placement of workloads. While marketed as Thread Director with the new 12th Gen Alder Lake processors, that hardware feedback interface support is getting squared away for the Linux kernel to improve the support for these newest processors.

Microsoft Windows 11 already supports the Intel Hardware Feedback Interface as part of its Alder Lake / Thread Director optimizations while only recently has the Linux kernel support been in the works. In November there were some early "intel_hfi" patches published while right before Christmas Intel dropped a second version of the patches with many changes and improvements stemming from the early code review.

The Intel Hardware Feedback interface is used for communicating performance and power efficiency details about each CPU core to the kernel/OS. The patch series sums it up as:


Currently the Linux kernel relies upon the ITMT / Turbo Boost Max 3.0 driver code with information exposed by the firmware for deciding of proper P and E core handling while the Intel HFI support sounds like it should ultimately be more robust as well as exposing the per-core details to user-space.


The patch series in v2 form of this "intel_hfi" driver is now out for review. Though given the timing and not yet being picked up by the power management's "-next" branch, it's not clear if it will be ready in time for the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle or be held off until later in 2022.
3 Comments
Related News
Recapping Intel's Open-Source/Linux Achievements For 2021
Improved Thermal/Power Management For Intel "Titan Ridge" Thunderbolt Coming To Linux
Intel Readies "PFRUT" For Linux 5.17 To Allow Updating System Firmware Without Rebooting
Intel Alder Lake N Audio Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.17
Intel Has A Number Of WiFi Improvements Ready For Linux 5.17
Sound Open Firmware 2.0 Released For The Intel-Led Open-Source DSP Stack
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Mesa Open-Source GPU Drivers Enjoyed Near-Record Growth In 2021, Valve Dev Top Contributor
GNU Jami Taranis Released For Free Software Conferencing, Peer-To-Peer Communication
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Linux 5.17 To Introduce A New Driver Just To Deal With Buggy x86 Tablets